NCP's Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare meet party leader Nawab Malik

NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, who support the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday met party MLA Nawab Malik who was recently granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on medical grounds in a money laundering case.

Patel later told reporters that they did not discuss any political issue.

Asked about a possible meeting between former state minister Malik and Ajit Pawar, Patel said, “Ajit Pawar will definitely meet Nawab Malik.”.

On Monday, Malik was discharged from a private hospital here, after the Supreme Court last week granted him interim bail for two months on medical grounds in a money laundering case.