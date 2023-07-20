NCW takes suo motu cognisance of women being paraded naked in Manipur, demands prompt action

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of an alleged incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur and asked the state police chief to take prompt action in the matter.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side.

"NCW condemns the Manipur incident. Taking suo motu cognizance, the DGP Manipur has been asked to promptly take appropriate action," the NCW tweeted.