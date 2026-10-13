NDA allies face protesters’ ire, Nitish, Naidu and Chirag come under fire

Another took aim at Nitish Kumar, recalling how the JD(U) leader had once positioned himself as a challenger to Modi and was seen as a potential prime ministerial candidate.

“In his lust for power, he has betrayed the nation,” the protester said, arguing that Nitish had compromised his political standing by aligning with the BJP. The protester also predicted that the BJP would eventually swallow up the JD(U) in Bihar.

The targeting of NDA allies marks a tipping point in the protest and points to an attempt by the opposition to broaden the political scope of the protests.

While Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar have been the principal targets, the criticism of Nitish, Naidu and Chirag brings a wider question into focus: will the BJP’s allies continue to support the Modi government and for how long?

Notably, the protests against NDA allies were not confined to Delhi. In Bihar, too, common people and opposition groups targeted Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Despite its Abki Baar, 400 Paar slogan ahead of the 2024 general elections, the BJP could only win 240 seats, 32 short of a majority. It subsequently formed the government with the support of its NDA partners, particularly the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the JD(U) and the LJP (Ram Vilas).