Rahul Gandhi hails nationwide protest, says people will not be intimidated

Rahul Gandhi also launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), questioning the absence of its members during the protests. Referring to an alleged incident in which young children were beaten the previous day, he challenged those he accused of being involved to face people united in protest.

“I was wondering where the cowards of the RSS who were beating the young children day before yesterday were. Where were those people? Because I didn’t see them,” he remarked.

Taking his criticism further, Rahul Gandhi said those associated with the RSS should come forward when people gather collectively to raise their voices. He also targeted the RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of relying on power and intimidation rather than confronting opposition openly.

Emphasising the collective nature of the demonstrations, Rahul Gandhi said the protests should not be viewed as separate movements organised by different groups. Instead, he described them as a united effort involving political parties, civil society organisations, activists and citizens.

“It’s one protest, and it’s a protest where everybody is standing together,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi accused those he opposed of undermining constitutional and democratic principles, declaring that the movement would continue without backing down.

“Every single person is going to stand against these killers of our Constitution, these killers of our democracy. And we’re not going to back down,” he said.

His remarks underscored the Congress leader's emphasis on bringing together different sections of the opposition and civil society under a common platform.

Rahul Gandhi also acknowledged the contribution of civil society organisations, thanking them for extending their support to the demonstrations. He said their participation and solidarity were valued by the movement.

Expressing pride in the turnout, the Congress leader praised those who took to the streets and those who expressed support from elsewhere. He said the participants had worked together as a team to defend what he described as the core principles of the country.

“I’m extremely proud of every single person who came out on the streets,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The protests come amid continuing political confrontations between the Congress-led opposition and the ruling establishment. Opposition leaders have framed the demonstrations as a campaign to defend the Constitution, democratic institutions and citizens' rights, while criticising what they describe as the use of intimidation against dissenting voices.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks highlighted the Congress's attempt to project the demonstrations as a broader collective movement extending beyond party politics. By thanking INDIA bloc leaders, party workers, activists and civil society groups, he stressed the importance of maintaining unity among those participating in the protests.

The Congress leader concluded by reiterating his appreciation for everyone who joined the demonstrations, expressing pride in their participation and reaffirming the movement's commitment to defending the Constitution, democracy and the idea of India.

With IANS inputs