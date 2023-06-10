NDTV announces salary hikes across verticals "higher than industry average"

Adani group-owned media firm NDTV Ltd on Saturday announced a salary hike across all network verticals after going through a rigorous and transparent appraisal process.

The "overall salary increase is 11.50 per cent, which is significantly higher than the industry average", said a statement from NDTV.

The hike has been done just six months after New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) became part of the Adani group, it added.