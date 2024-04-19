Lok Sabha polls: Near-zero turnout in 6 districts of eastern Nagaland

All six districts in the north-eastern state of Nagaland have recorded almost zero per cent voting till noon amid a call for a boycott of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As per media reports, the voting turnout in Nagaland hit a historic low today, 19 April, as the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections kicked off. The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO)—the apex body for seven tribal organisations—had called for a boycott of the elections, advocating for a separate administration with increased financial autonomy.

The chief election officer of Nagaland has issued a notice to the ENPO, alleging they have engaged in disruption of the electoral process. Photographs from Nagaland shared by the Election Commission show that the polling booths wore a deserted look, belying its 4 lakh electoral strength.