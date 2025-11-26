Nearly 14 lakh SIR forms marked ‘uncollectable’ in West Bengal, says Election Commission
The Election Commission has reported a sharp rise in the number of Standardisation of Electoral Roll (SIR) forms classified as “uncollectable” in West Bengal, with the figure reaching nearly 14 lakh as of Tuesday. These forms could not be collected because the voters concerned were found to be absentee, duplicate, deceased or permanently relocated, an official said.
The number stood at 10.33 lakh on Monday and continues to climb. “As of Tuesday noon, the tally had reached 13.92 lakh, and we expect it to keep increasing as more updates come in,” the official added.
Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who are responsible for gathering household-level information, have been working across the state to distribute the forms and collect relevant voter details. More than 80,600 BLOs have been deployed for the revision exercise, supported by about 8,000 supervisors, 3,000 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and 294 Electoral Registration Officers.
Officials also confirmed that three BLOs have died during the ongoing SIR process in West Bengal.
With PTI Inputs