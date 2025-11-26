Nearly 14 lakh SIR forms marked ‘uncollectable’ in West Bengal, says Election Commission

The Election Commission has reported a sharp rise in the number of Standardisation of Electoral Roll (SIR) forms classified as “uncollectable” in West Bengal, with the figure reaching nearly 14 lakh as of Tuesday. These forms could not be collected because the voters concerned were found to be absentee, duplicate, deceased or permanently relocated, an official said.

The number stood at 10.33 lakh on Monday and continues to climb. “As of Tuesday noon, the tally had reached 13.92 lakh, and we expect it to keep increasing as more updates come in,” the official added.

