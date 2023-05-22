Nearly 400 coins dating back to Mughal era found in UP's Saharanpur
The archaeological department will examine the coins and confirm the metal used in making them, the SP added
Around 400 coins dating back to the Mughal era were found during the construction work at a temple in the Nanauta area in Saharanpur, police said on Monday.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said a few labourers stumbled upon the coins on Sunday night while digging soil for erecting a boundary wall at Sati Dham temple in Hussainpur village.
After being informed about the discovery, the police reached the spot and took the coins in their custody, he added.
Jain said the coins having inscriptions in the Arabic language were used during the Mughal period.
The archaeological department will examine the coins and confirm the metal used in making them, the SP added.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines