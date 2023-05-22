Nearly 400 coins dating back to Mughal era found in UP's Saharanpur

Around 400 coins dating back to the Mughal era were found during the construction work at a temple in the Nanauta area in Saharanpur, police said on Monday.



Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said a few labourers stumbled upon the coins on Sunday night while digging soil for erecting a boundary wall at Sati Dham temple in Hussainpur village.



After being informed about the discovery, the police reached the spot and took the coins in their custody, he added.