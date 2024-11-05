‘Need green spaces for kids’: SC on plea over transfer of sports complex land

The Supreme Court on 4 November, Monday, dismissed a plea of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), challenging a Bombay High Court order against the Maharashtra government's move to reallocate the land meant for a sports complex to private builders in Navi Mumbai.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra emphasised the importance of preserving green spaces in urban areas like Navi Mumbai.

"We need some green spaces for our children, especially in cities like Mumbai,” remarked the CJI, while underscoring the diminishing availability of open areas amid urban sprawls.

The CJI went on to add, "These are some of the few remaining green lungs left, and we must preserve them. Let's not say much about the CIDCO."

Green areas had been given to builders for constructing malls and residential complexes, he pointed out.

The CJI noted that the children of Navi Mumbai were not supposed to travel several kilometres to the neighbouring Raigad district to play sports after returning from school.

The state government had also decided to shift the sports complex to Mangaon, in Raigad district, which was 115 kilometres away from the existing site.

The bench had previously stressed the preservation of the few remaining green lungs in cities like Mumbai and Navi Mumbai that were only witnessing vertical growth.