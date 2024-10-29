Neeleswaram fireworks accident: SIT probe begun, with 21 in ICU

A fire accident during a Theyyam performance at a temple near Neeleswaram late last night (28 October) left 154 people injured, eight of them seriously, when firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded, police said on Tuesday, 29 October.

Kasargod district police chief D. Shilpa announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fire accident.

The district administration said that the additional divisional magistrate has been directed to carry out an inquiry separately into the incident and submit a report as well.

The incident happened at Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu Temple near Neeleswaram, in this northernmost district of Kerala, police said.

Nileshwaram police have registered a case under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The firecrackers were burst in the temple premises without any legal permission, and the accident happened due to its careless handling and negligence by the accused, police said.

Eight people were booked, and four of them were taken into custody, a senior police officer said.

Though police earlier said that all those booked are temple committee members. They later clarified that one among them is a local man who burst firecrackers.

The incident occurred as hundreds of people, including women and children, had gathered to have a glimpse of the Theyyam performance at the shrine.

Theyyam is a centuries-old ritualistic performance held at temples and 'kavus' (sacred groves) in the Malabar region (north Kerala).

The district collector said on Tuesday that those who were seriously injured had 80 per cent burns.

He further said that according to a preliminary probe, the fireworks storage facility and the place where the crackers were being burst were close by.

"The safety precautions were not taken. The requirement of maintaining a minimum distance of 100 meters between the two was not followed. No permission was taken either for storage of fireworks," he added.

As per the latest official update, of the total 21 people admitted to the intensive care units, seven are under ventilator support, and one person is critically ill.