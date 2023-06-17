NEET merit list: NMC revises regulations, Physics marks to get priority over Biology in case of tie

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to revise the process for determining ranks of aspirants having an identical NEET score, prioritising marks obtained in Physics, followed by Chemistry and Biology.

This is unlike the current practice of giving priority to marks obtained in Biology, followed by Chemistry and then Physics.

According to the Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023 issued recently, if the subject marks do not resolve the tie, then draw of lots using computers will be conducted to draw the merit list. There would be no human intervention in the draw of lots.

The new regulations, notified on June 2, are likely to be implemented from next year.