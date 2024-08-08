NEET-PG 2024: Private centres avoided for better monitoring, says NBEMS chief

Private entrepreneur institutes have been avoided while choosing NEET-PG 2024 centres for better monitoring, and the test is being held in two shifts on 11 August to eliminate any possibility of malpractice, NBEMS (National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences) president Dr Abhijat Sheth said on Thursday.

The exam, which is conducted by NBEMS along with its technical partner TCS, has been embroiled in controversy over allegations of paper leak twice, both of which have been rejected by the authorities. The NEET-PG was cancelled on 22 June, a day before it was scheduled to be held.

"We are relying on TCS iON centres and AICTE-affiliated institutes to hold the exam this time for better supervision and also to stem any possibility of malpractice. A few private entrepreneur centres have been roped in where there are no TCS iON/ AICTE-affiliated institutes available," Dr Sheth told PTI.

Also, the aim behind holding the exam in two shifts is also to ensure that students do not have to travel too far, he added. "We have ensured that students are issued exam centres in the same state as per their given address while filling up forms, to the best extent possible," Dr Sheth said.

The NEET-PG will be held on a pan-India basis for more than 2.28 lakh candidates at 416 examination centres in 170 cities. The exam will be conducted in two shifts and the scores of the candidates will be normalised, Dr Sheth stated.