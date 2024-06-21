NEET: SC refuses to defer counselling, 1,563 students to take re-test on 23 Jun

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to defer the NEET-UG counselling process, scheduled to kick off on 6 July, saying it is not an "open and shut" exercise, even as the political pot kept boiling over the controversy-ridden exam, with the Opposition attacking the Centre over alleged paper leaks and other irregularities.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), under fire over lapses in the conduct of NEET-UG (National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) and UGC-NET (National Eligibility Test), is gearing up to conduct a re-test on Sunday for the medical entrance exam for 1,563 candidates who were earlier awarded grace marks to make up for alleged loss of time at six exam centres.

The Congress party, meanwhile, staged protests across the country over the alleged irregularities and demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who skipped a Delhi University Yoga Day event where some students held a protest against the alleged exam irregularities.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on the government, saying the issue has become a national problem under BJP rule, which has "ruined the future" of crores of youth.