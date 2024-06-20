NEET, UGC-NET: Protests in Lucknow, blame game in Bihar

Members of different student groups staged a protest outside Lucknow University against the Central government over the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The students, mostly from the Samajwadi Chhatra Sangh and National Students' Union of India (NSUI), gathered outside the Bhaurao Deoras Dwar of Lucknow University and raised slogans against the University Grants Commission (UGC), National Testing Agency (NTA), and the Union education ministry.

Holding a placard demanding the resignation of Pradhan, one of the protesters told the media, "We worked hard for over a year for the NET exam, which has been cancelled. This is injustice to us and strictest action should be taken against those responsible for it."

The education ministry on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET (National Eligibility Test) conducted by the NTA following inputs that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised, with the matter being handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation.

As the protesting students were prevented from entering the university campus by security staff, they sat outside it and continued their protest. Some Samajwadi Party (SP) members also raised slogans at Lucknow's Hazratganj crossing against the exam cancellation and demanded the minister's resignation.

In a shift from earlier practice, the NET was conducted in the pen and paper mode this time on a single day (18 June) with a record 11 lakh students registering for the exam.

