Nehru's Word: Public sentiment is with the Congress party

As the curtains descend on what has arguably been the most fractious election in India’s history, following a campaign that will be remembered for blatant violations of the Model Code of Conduct, what might we have learned from the advice and example of the first prime minister of India?

Jawaharlal Nehru repeatedly underscored, in the course of his campaign for the first general elections in 1951-52, that elections should be an occasion for debates on principles and policies, not personalities; and that they should be conducted in a calm and reasoned manner. Extracts from speeches made in Delhi on 5 and 13 January 1952 elaborate on these issues.

The Congress is the only organised and most progressive force in the country today that can effectively tackle the pressing problems of the day.... The Congress represents the biggest progressive force in the country because of its organisation and the support it enjoys from the people.

The Congress alone as an organisation has the wherewithal to lead the people towards progress. It is for this reason that all forces opposed to progress are trying their level best to undermine the influence of the Congress. In whatever garb they may come or whatever they may say, the reactionary elements in India are aiming by every means to disrupt the Congress.

But I have seen during my recent tours of the country, during which I have addressed about two crores of people, that the people are still behind the Congress. The enthusiasm of the people for the Congress belied the claims of the detractors who said the Congress is withering away and had become a lifeless body waiting to be consigned to flames....