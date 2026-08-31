Nepal disaster: Death toll crosses 800 as rescuers battle floods, landslides and rising waters

Rescue teams in Nepal and China are racing to locate thousands of people still missing after a glacier collapse triggered a catastrophic mudslide and flash floods across the Himalayas, with difficult terrain, fresh rainfall and the threat of further flooding hampering operations.

Nepal authorities said on Sunday that more than 800 people had died and 2,502 remained missing on the fifth day of rescue efforts. Chinese state media reported 16 deaths and 546 missing people in Tibet, taking the combined toll to 797 dead and 3,048 unaccounted for.

The Red Cross estimates that more than 90,000 people may have been affected by the disaster, which has devastated communities, damaged infrastructure and disrupted roads and communication links across the mountainous border region.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described the disaster as one of the most severe cross-border emergencies between Nepal and China in recent years. He said the rescue operation had reached an unprecedented level of difficulty and complexity, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Beijing also said 261 foreign nationals from 23 countries were unaccounted for in Tibet near a key border crossing with Nepal.

Rising waters threaten rescue operations

The scale of the disaster has made rescue efforts particularly difficult across the rugged Himalayan terrain.

Police in Nepal said residents and rescue workers had moved to higher ground after the Trishuli River rose following fresh rainfall, raising fears of another round of flooding downstream.

Rescue operations have been suspended several times since Friday because of poor weather and concerns over a lake that formed along the Nepal-China border following the disaster.

The lake had begun overflowing into Nepal's Lhende Khola and Trishuli rivers, prompting warnings for communities downstream.

Although Chinese state media reported that the threatening lake had largely drained by Saturday evening, drones later detected another landslide about 2.8 km downstream, creating a new natural dam and a fresh pool of water.

The development has raised concerns that another sudden release of water could endanger people and rescuers in downstream areas.