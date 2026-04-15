NESCO drug party case: Accused linked to ‘ration mafia’, Mumbai police probe widens
Police uncover family’s criminal background as investigation into fatal drug incident gathers pace
The investigation into the NESCO drug party case in Mumbai has taken a significant turn, with police uncovering alleged criminal links connected to the family of the main accused, Anand Patel.
According to officials, Anand Patel is the son of Lakhan Patel, an alleged “ration mafia” operator with a history of serious criminal cases in the Kalyan-Dombivli region. Police records indicate that Lakhan Patel has been booked under stringent laws, including the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.
Investigators said his operations were centred on the illegal diversion and black marketing of government-supplied food grains intended for economically weaker sections. He is also facing charges related to fraud, criminal breach of trust and violations of the Essential Commodities Act.
Authorities believe he ran an organised network involving transport, storage and distribution of ration supplies, with multiple cases registered across police stations in Kalyan and nearby areas. Officials also alleged that government officers faced intimidation during attempts to act against the network, with several raids in the past leading to the seizure of large quantities of food grains.
The revelations have caused concern among local residents, particularly in Anand Patel’s neighbourhood, where people expressed shock at both his alleged involvement in the drug case and his family’s background.
Meanwhile, the NESCO case itself continues to be investigated, following the deaths of two individuals linked to a music event held in Mumbai on 11 April. Police said preliminary findings suggest the victims had consumed narcotic substances, including ecstasy, leading to a suspected overdose.
Authorities are examining possible links to a wider drug network, with further details expected as the probe progresses.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines