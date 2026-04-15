NESCO drug party case: Accused linked to ‘ration mafia’, Mumbai police probe widens

The investigation into the NESCO drug party case in Mumbai has taken a significant turn, with police uncovering alleged criminal links connected to the family of the main accused, Anand Patel.

According to officials, Anand Patel is the son of Lakhan Patel, an alleged “ration mafia” operator with a history of serious criminal cases in the Kalyan-Dombivli region. Police records indicate that Lakhan Patel has been booked under stringent laws, including the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

Investigators said his operations were centred on the illegal diversion and black marketing of government-supplied food grains intended for economically weaker sections. He is also facing charges related to fraud, criminal breach of trust and violations of the Essential Commodities Act.