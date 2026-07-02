EPF's Rs 15,000 wage ceiling leaves no regular Central govt employee within mandatory coverage

The Centre's notification of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 2026 has exposed a significant disconnect between the country's statutory provident fund framework and the salary structure of Central government employees.

Under the new scheme, not a single regular Central government employee falls within the EPF's prescribed statutory wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 per month.

The EPF Scheme, 2026 retains the long-standing provision that mandatory provident fund contributions at the standard rate of 12 per cent apply only up to a monthly wage of Rs 15,000. Any contribution on wages above this ceiling is treated as voluntary.

However, the provision has little practical relevance for the Central government workforce, whose minimum basic pay has remained well above this threshold for nearly a decade.

The divergence stems from the implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations in 2016.

Under the revised pay structure, the minimum basic salary for the lowest-ranked regular Central government employee (Pay Level 1, Cell 1) was fixed at Rs 18,000 per month. As a result, even entry-level employees such as multi-tasking staff and junior administrative personnel earn a basic salary exceeding the EPF's statutory wage ceiling.

The gap is expected to widen further as discussions on the 8th Pay Commission gather pace.