EPF's Rs 15,000 wage ceiling leaves no regular Central govt employee within mandatory coverage
The gap between the EPF's statutory wage ceiling and the Centre's pay structure has widened further, renewing calls for a revision of the threshold
The Centre's notification of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 2026 has exposed a significant disconnect between the country's statutory provident fund framework and the salary structure of Central government employees.
Under the new scheme, not a single regular Central government employee falls within the EPF's prescribed statutory wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 per month.
The EPF Scheme, 2026 retains the long-standing provision that mandatory provident fund contributions at the standard rate of 12 per cent apply only up to a monthly wage of Rs 15,000. Any contribution on wages above this ceiling is treated as voluntary.
However, the provision has little practical relevance for the Central government workforce, whose minimum basic pay has remained well above this threshold for nearly a decade.
The divergence stems from the implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations in 2016.
Under the revised pay structure, the minimum basic salary for the lowest-ranked regular Central government employee (Pay Level 1, Cell 1) was fixed at Rs 18,000 per month. As a result, even entry-level employees such as multi-tasking staff and junior administrative personnel earn a basic salary exceeding the EPF's statutory wage ceiling.
The gap is expected to widen further as discussions on the 8th Pay Commission gather pace.
Employee unions and federations have urged the government to substantially revise the minimum pay in view of rising inflation and the increasing cost of living.
Among the organisations seeking a revision is the All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF), which, along with other employee bodies, has submitted proposals seeking a new minimum basic pay in the range of Rs 55,000 to Rs 69,000 per month.
The demand cites sustained increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rising healthcare costs and updated nutritional expenditure estimates recommended by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Although regular Central government employees are covered under the National Pension System (NPS) rather than the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the comparison has drawn attention to what many experts describe as an outdated statutory benchmark.
While the government's own minimum salary structure has significantly outpaced the EPF wage ceiling, the EPFO continues to operate with a Rs 15,000 threshold that primarily governs the organised private sector.
The contrast underscores a broader policy question over whether the EPF's statutory wage ceiling, which has remained unchanged for years, still reflects prevailing wage realities. As wage levels continue to rise across sectors and the government prepares for another round of pay revisions for its employees, calls are likely to intensify for a review of the EPF ceiling to bring it in line with current economic conditions.