‘New India’: Police stopping people from attending meeting in Delhi is extraordinary, says Jairam

Meanwhile, Delhi police in a statement said that an information was received about a gathering of people at Harkishan Singh Surjeet Bhawan, DDU Marg in Delhi.

“Following the information, immediately a police team responded and found that people were gathered and a tent was also erected at the said building. On asking, the organisers could not produce any valid permission. Even they had not informed the police about the programme and gathering,” the police said.

It said that DDU Marg is a sensitive zone and in view of the forthcoming G-20 event, no gathering without any prior permission or intimation cannot be allowed.

“Hence the organisers were advised to remove tents and asked not to continue the programme without valid permission,” it added.