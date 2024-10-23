New protests in Bangladesh demand removal of president

Abdullah, who spoke as the concluding speaker at a massive rally at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, said: “The (1972) Constitution will have to be replaced by writing a new one against the backdrop of 2024 mass upheaval.”

He said the protestors would “return to the streets in full force” if the government failed to meet the demands by this week.

Several other groups under different banners joined Tuesday’s protests alongside the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement at the premier Dhaka University campus, Shaheed Minar and Bangabhaban.

Law affairs adviser (equivalent to minister) to Professor Muhammad Yunus’ interim government Asif Nazrul earlier accused Shahabuddin of “falsehood”, saying his remarks were “tantamount to violation of his oath of office”.

He added that if he remained firm on his comments, the interim government would need to think whether he was still qualified to hold office.

In a televised address on 5 August night, Shahabuddin had said: “You know Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has tendered her resignation letter to the president and I have received it.” He made the remarks as army chief General Waker uz Zaman, along with the Bangladesh navy and air chiefs, stood beside him.

Nazrul on Tuesday said that after his nationwide speech, if Shahabuddin declined receiving the resignation letter, one of his two statements must be false and he would face a charge of uttering a falsehood in the conduct of his duties.

The law affairs adviser and information ministry adviser Nahid Islam, also a leader of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, later held a nearly 40-minute closed-door meeting with Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, amid media speculation that it could have centred on the modus operandi of removing the president.