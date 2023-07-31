New sports policy to establish sports nurseries in villages, provision for 2,360 coaches: Punjab

With decision to establish sports nurseries up to village level and provision of 2,360 coaches, Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Monday announced incentives for the sportsmen while releasing details of the new sports policy passed by the Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

In the new sports policy, the minister announced the gifts in the form of cash prizes, paving the way for awards for players as well as coaches and jobs for the players.

Starting from the construction of sports nurseries and centres equipped with state-of-the-art facilities in every village of the state, the minister said keeping in mind all age groups and physical fitness, playgrounds will be established at the village level looking at the local needs.

There will be a provision of one-time matching grant, a maximum of Rs 10 lakh per village, of 25 per cent of the total budget.