NewsClick case: Delhi HC upholds judicial custody of NewsClick editor, HR manager

Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the petitions filed by NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and human resources head Amit Chakravarty, challenging Delhi Police's custody under the controversial anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The two are scheduled to be in judicial custody until 20 October.

Justice Tushar Rao Gadela rejected the plea saying there was no merit in the petitions challenging the trial court order remanding them to a week's police custody.

The court has not yet heard their plea seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against them, having said on 9 October that it would decide later if it should issue a notice and hear the prayer to quash the FIR under UAPA.

Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on 3 October after a series of raids, based on allegations that NewsClick had received funds from China to conduct Chinese propaganda. They were produced in court on 10 October, since they had already completed five days in police custody.