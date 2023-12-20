NewsClick claims its bank accounts frozen by I-T dept

Online news portal NewsClick claimed on Tuesday, 19 December that its bank accounts have been frozen by the income-tax department and it will undertake legal measures against this "unjust and cruel" action.

There was no immediate response from the I-T authorities.

"As of the evening of 18 December, NewsClick has been unable to make any bank payments due to action by the Income Tax Department.

This action, which has virtually frozen our accounts, appears to be a continuation of the administrative-legal siege of the news portal, which began with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in February 2021, followed by an IT department survey in September 2021 and the October 3, 2023 crackdown by the Delhi Police Special Cell," the portal said in a statement on its website.

It said the organisation did not receive any intimation of the freezing of accounts and the staff discovered it by chance while trying to make routine payments on Monday evening.

"As a result of this high-handed action, salaries of all employees, journalists, videographers and administrative and support staff and consultants and contributors cannot be paid, including for the 19 days of December they have already worked," the portal said.

NewsClick and its legal counsel are reviewing the developments, it said, adding that legal appeals against the latest measure will be initiated at the earliest.