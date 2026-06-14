Why have vital indicators gone missing?

For more than three decades, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) has been the gold standard for understanding India’s demographic and public health realities. Conducted periodically since the early 1990s, the survey has offered insights into how Indians live, eat, reproduce and access healthcare.

Its rich, district-level data has empowered policymakers, researchers, journalists and civil society groups to identify gaps in health services, monitor welfare programmes and fine-tune interventions. In a country as vast and diverse as India, such granular data often makes the difference between effective policy and administrative guesswork.

It is precisely because of this reputation that the release of the NFHS-6 (2023-24) fact-sheets has triggered an intense debate within the public health community. While the Union government has highlighted improvements in institutional deliveries, immunisation coverage and several other health indicators, critics argue that the most striking aspect of the latest survey is not what it reveals, but what it leaves out.

The omission of key indicators that featured prominently in earlier editions reduces transparency, weakens comparability with previous surveys and makes it harder to independently assess the performance of major government programmes, say public health experts.

Among the most glaring omissions are indicators directly linked to some of the Narendra Modi government’s flagship welfare initiatives.

In NFHS-5, data on household access to clean cooking fuel and sanitation facilities played a crucial role in evaluating the effectiveness of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and the Swachh Bharat Mission. These allowed researchers to assess not merely whether LPG connections or toilets had been provided, but whether they were actually being used.

Their absence from NFHS-6 is conspicuous at a time when questions are being raised about the long-term sustainability of these schemes.