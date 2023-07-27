NGT forms panel on allegations of environmental violations by Birla Carbon in UP's Renukoot

The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel to submit a factual and action-taken report on the allegations of environmental norm violations by Birla Carbon in Uttar Pradesh's Renukoot.

The panel was hearing a petition alleging violations of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act by Birla Carbon, the respondent. The petition alleged that the unit was running without consent from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).

A bench of Acting Chairperson Justice SK Singh said, "A substantial issue of the environment has been raised and, in view of the facts, we constitute a committee consisting of the collector, Renukoot, and one representative from UPPCB."