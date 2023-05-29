NGT panel suggests banning civil construction in subsidence-hit area of J-K's Doda

Since the affected area is situated just above the Chenab river channel, it suggested constructing a gabion wall of suitable dimension on the riverside to stop erosion.



The panel said a retention wall of around 400 metres with weep holes can be constructed near the base of the landslide area (at the toe of the slope) at the road level to stop further slope failures.



The affected settlement was established majorly on "Shamlat land (village pasture land)" prior to 2014 when Thathri became a municipality, according to the subdivisional magistrate, the report stated.



The panel said in its report that it did not observe any "extant construction by-laws applicable".



"...no retaining wall with weep holes, or planned drainage or sewage disposal structures were observed in the affected area", except unplanned PVC pipes for sewerage disposal, it said.



Soil bearing capacity assessment and other feasibility studies "also would not have been carried out" prior to their construction, according to local officials.



The experts recommended that a detailed landslide hazard zonation of the entire town be conducted, preferably by the Geological Survey of India, in view of its similar geological and geomorphologic set-up.