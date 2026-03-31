NGT seeks responses over alleged destruction of 70,000 trees in Ghaziabad forest
Tribunal examines claims of waste dumping and sewage damage in key urban green zone
The National Green Tribunal has issued notices to central and state authorities following allegations of large-scale environmental damage in a major urban forest in Ghaziabad, where tens of thousands of trees are said to have been lost.
The action relates to Sai Upwan, a city forest spanning around 200 acres, where a petition claims that nearly 70,000 trees have dried up due to prolonged exposure to solid waste dumping and sewage contamination.
A bench led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad, took cognisance of the plea and directed multiple authorities to submit their responses by affidavit ahead of the next hearing scheduled for 2 July.
Notices have been sent to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Uttar Pradesh government, the Central and state pollution control boards, the district administration, the state forest department, the Ghaziabad Development Authority and the municipal corporation.
The petition, filed by Rajendra Tyagi, a former municipal corporator, initially raised a range of concerns including encroachment and illegal construction. However, the tribunal noted that, at this stage, the matter has been limited to issues surrounding solid and liquid waste management.
According to the plea, the forest area has been subjected to widespread illegal dumping and burning of waste, resulting in severe ecological degradation. It also highlights the discharge of untreated sewage into a stormwater drain that runs through the forest, which is said to overflow during the monsoon and inundate large sections of the area.
The accumulation of waste and persistent waterlogging are alleged to have caused extensive damage to vegetation, contributing to the decline of tree cover in what is described as one of the city’s most important green spaces.
Sai Upwan is regarded as a vital environmental asset for Ghaziabad, often referred to as the city’s “green lungs” due to its role in improving air quality in a heavily polluted region.
In its earlier order dated 19 March, the tribunal instructed the petitioner to provide copies of the application to all respondents and submit proof of service. It also allowed the possibility of filing a separate application to address additional concerns related to the site.
The case now brings renewed attention to the challenges of waste management and environmental protection in rapidly expanding urban areas.
With IANS inputs
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