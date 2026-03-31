NGT seeks responses over alleged destruction of 70,000 trees in Ghaziabad forest

The National Green Tribunal has issued notices to central and state authorities following allegations of large-scale environmental damage in a major urban forest in Ghaziabad, where tens of thousands of trees are said to have been lost.

The action relates to Sai Upwan, a city forest spanning around 200 acres, where a petition claims that nearly 70,000 trees have dried up due to prolonged exposure to solid waste dumping and sewage contamination.

A bench led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad, took cognisance of the plea and directed multiple authorities to submit their responses by affidavit ahead of the next hearing scheduled for 2 July.

Notices have been sent to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Uttar Pradesh government, the Central and state pollution control boards, the district administration, the state forest department, the Ghaziabad Development Authority and the municipal corporation.

The petition, filed by Rajendra Tyagi, a former municipal corporator, initially raised a range of concerns including encroachment and illegal construction. However, the tribunal noted that, at this stage, the matter has been limited to issues surrounding solid and liquid waste management.