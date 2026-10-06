NHRC begins probe into alleged assault of Dalit woman sarpanch in Odisha

A three-member National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team on Tuesday began a ground investigation into allegations that a Dalit woman sarpanch was assaulted by police and a block development officer (BDO) in Odisha's Kendrapara district.

Chameli Ojha, sarpanch of Tikhiri gram panchayat, has alleged that she was abused and assaulted by police after she questioned officials over pending payments for development works and alleged irregularities in the panchayat.

The NHRC team, comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police Isam Singh, Gugan Ram and Shashi Bala Sharma, arrived in Kendrapara on Monday night to investigate a complaint filed by Ojha.

The inquiry began at Mahakalapada police station, where the team recorded statements from then inspector-in-charge Manas Kumar Mallick and other police personnel. It later questioned Mahakalapada BDO Rabi Narayan Acharya and other block officials.

The team then visited Ojha at her residence in Tikhiri and recorded her statement as well as those of local villagers.