NHRC begins probe into alleged assault of Dalit woman sarpanch in Odisha
Three-member team records statements of police and officials as well as sarpanch Chameli Ojha and villagers
A three-member National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team on Tuesday began a ground investigation into allegations that a Dalit woman sarpanch was assaulted by police and a block development officer (BDO) in Odisha's Kendrapara district.
Chameli Ojha, sarpanch of Tikhiri gram panchayat, has alleged that she was abused and assaulted by police after she questioned officials over pending payments for development works and alleged irregularities in the panchayat.
The NHRC team, comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police Isam Singh, Gugan Ram and Shashi Bala Sharma, arrived in Kendrapara on Monday night to investigate a complaint filed by Ojha.
The inquiry began at Mahakalapada police station, where the team recorded statements from then inspector-in-charge Manas Kumar Mallick and other police personnel. It later questioned Mahakalapada BDO Rabi Narayan Acharya and other block officials.
The team then visited Ojha at her residence in Tikhiri and recorded her statement as well as those of local villagers.
Ojha has alleged that she was taken from the BDO's office on 11 June and assaulted by police. She claimed the incident followed her demand for clearance of pending bills for development works in her panchayat and allegations that officials were obstructing the projects.
NHRC to examine records, video footage
During its four-day inquiry, the NHRC team is expected to record statements from eyewitnesses, doctors at the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital and others connected with the case.
It will also examine official records and available video footage and scrutinise the police and administrative versions of the incident, officials said.
Ojha was also allegedly implicated in a criminal case registered on the BDO's complaint and booked under charges including attempt to murder, causing hurt and obstructing a public servant.
The NHRC subsequently sought reports from the Kendrapara district magistrate and superintendent of police. The SP reported that three FIRs had been registered in connection with the incident and described them as cross-cases.
Ojha had earlier approached Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, alleging that officials were withholding payments for completed development works.