NHRC notices civil society just ahead of G20; unimpressed AINNI calls for boycott

The All-India Network of NGOs and Individuals working with National and State Human Rights Institutions (AINNI) has appealed to civil society organisations to boycott a meeting convened by the National Human Rights Commission on 5 September.

Human rights activists suspect that the meeting is mere eyewash, because the commission has shown little to no interest in engaging with them during the past several years. The NHRC chairman, retired Supreme Court justice Arun Mishra, too has shown scant interest in interacting with civil society organisations until now.

The 5 September meeting, they allege, has been called as an exercise in ‘ticking off boxes’ ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi, designed to mislead international delegates attending the conference about the deplorable human rights record of India.