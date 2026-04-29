NIA deployed in 7 Bengal Assembly seats amid bomb fears during 2nd phase polling

Officials of the National Investigation Agency have been deployed in at least seven Assembly constituencies in West Bengal during the second phase of polling after the Election Commission sought central intervention to prevent the use of bombs and explosives during elections.

Polling for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway on 29 April.

According to officials, NIA personnel have been assigned to booths in constituencies including Bhangar, Kasba, Baruipur and Bishnupur.

“Yes, the NIA has been assigned to booths in these places. The decision was taken based on specific inputs,” an official said.

He added that Bhangar was included because of its history of poll-related violence.

Bomb recoveries triggered concern

The deployment follows recent recovery of crude bombs in several areas of the state ahead of polling.

On 26 April, police recovered crude bombs from the residence of a person allegedly linked to the All India Trinamool Congress in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district.