NIA deployed in 7 Bengal Assembly seats amid bomb fears during 2nd phase polling
Federal agency assigned to sensitive booths after crude bomb recoveries and violence concerns in poll-bound state
Officials of the National Investigation Agency have been deployed in at least seven Assembly constituencies in West Bengal during the second phase of polling after the Election Commission sought central intervention to prevent the use of bombs and explosives during elections.
Polling for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway on 29 April.
According to officials, NIA personnel have been assigned to booths in constituencies including Bhangar, Kasba, Baruipur and Bishnupur.
“Yes, the NIA has been assigned to booths in these places. The decision was taken based on specific inputs,” an official said.
He added that Bhangar was included because of its history of poll-related violence.
Bomb recoveries triggered concern
The deployment follows recent recovery of crude bombs in several areas of the state ahead of polling.
On 26 April, police recovered crude bombs from the residence of a person allegedly linked to the All India Trinamool Congress in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district.
Following directions from the Union Home Ministry, the NIA later registered a case to investigate the recovery of 79 crude bombs in the state.
The anti-terror agency formally took over the investigation after registering a case originally lodged at Uttar Kashi police station in the Bhangar division.
Security tightened across polling areas
While the first phase of polling was largely peaceful, authorities reported sporadic disturbances and heightened tension in some areas ahead of the second phase.
Security agencies have intensified armed patrols across vulnerable constituencies, covering both major roads and interior localities.
The deployment also comes after recent directions from the Supreme Court of India permitting the Election Commission to involve central agencies in certain investigations linked to the election process.
Officials referred to a recent incident in Malda where judicial officials involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise were allegedly gheraoed by protesters objecting to deletion of voter names.
West Bengal elections have historically witnessed incidents of political violence, particularly in sensitive constituencies such as Bhangar and parts of South 24 Parganas.
Authorities have stepped up deployment of central and state forces amid concerns over crude bombs, clashes and intimidation during the ongoing Assembly polls.
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