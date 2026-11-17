NIA opens probe into suspected LeT, JeM support network in Jammu and Kashmir
Case follows arrests of two Rajouri residents accused of sheltering terrorists and facilitating their movement
The NIA has registered a case against a suspected support network linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Jammu and Kashmir
The investigation follows a police case in Rajouri involving two men accused of sheltering terrorists and providing logistical assistance
The Union Home Ministry ordered the NIA probe, citing national security concerns and the need to uncover a wider conspiracy
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case to investigate a suspected network of overground workers supporting the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.
The investigation follows a Jammu and Kashmir Police FIR concerning a support module uncovered in September. The Union Home Ministry directed the central agency to take up the case to examine its security implications and investigate a possible wider conspiracy.
Police arrested Zakir Hussain and Mohd Azam, both residents of Kotcharwal Teryath in Rajouri district, during their investigation into the module.
According to police, preliminary findings indicated that the two men were involved in arranging logistical assistance, facilitating safe passage and providing other support to terrorists operating in the region.
The NIA’s FIR states that Dharamsal police station in Rajouri received credible information on 11 September about Hussain, Azam and their associates. The information indicated that they maintained close links with LeT and JeM terrorists and helped facilitate their activities.
Investigators suspect the accused sheltered and concealed terrorists while supplying material and logistical support. The FIR describes these activities as part of a criminal conspiracy to enable and advance terrorist operations.
In directing the NIA investigation, the Home Ministry cited the seriousness of the suspected offences and their implications for India’s security, integrity and sovereignty. It also stressed the need to establish the extent of the larger conspiracy.
With PTI inputs