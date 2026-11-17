Police arrested Zakir Hussain and Mohd Azam, both residents of Kotcharwal Teryath in Rajouri district, during their investigation into the module.

According to police, preliminary findings indicated that the two men were involved in arranging logistical assistance, facilitating safe passage and providing other support to terrorists operating in the region.

The NIA’s FIR states that Dharamsal police station in Rajouri received credible information on 11 September about Hussain, Azam and their associates. The information indicated that they maintained close links with LeT and JeM terrorists and helped facilitate their activities.

Investigators suspect the accused sheltered and concealed terrorists while supplying material and logistical support. The FIR describes these activities as part of a criminal conspiracy to enable and advance terrorist operations.

In directing the NIA investigation, the Home Ministry cited the seriousness of the suspected offences and their implications for India’s security, integrity and sovereignty. It also stressed the need to establish the extent of the larger conspiracy.

With PTI inputs