Nitish cabinet: A mix of veterans, fresh entrants and social balancing

As Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister Nitish Kumar took oath for a record tenth time on Thursday, his 26-member cabinet presented a mix of senior coalition leaders and 10 new entrants, with the focus on caste and regional balance.

Kumar, who has been in power for over 19 years, retained several veterans from his own Janata Dal (United) and ally BJP. According to the list, 10 of the 26 cabinet members are newcomers.

Kumar's cabinet retained senior BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both of whom were deputy chief ministers in the previous government, while the JD(U) retained long-serving ministers Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Shrawon Kumar.

The BJP also brought back its former ministers — Mangal Pandey, Pramod Kumar, Surendra Prasad Mehta and Nitin Nabin.

The saffron party's state chief, Dilip Jaiswal, who had resigned from the cabinet nearly two years ago in keeping with the party's 'one person, one post' policy, was back in the council of ministers.

Another minister who is back after a break is Narayan Prasad. He had lost his post in 2022 when the CM abruptly quit the NDA and was not re-inducted upon the JD(U) supremo's return to the BJP-led coalition last year.

From smaller NDA allies, HAM(S) once again nominated Santosh Kumar Suman, son of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.