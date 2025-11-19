Nitish would win only 25 seats without Rs 10,000 transfers: Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday accused Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) of “buying votes” in the run-up to the recent Assembly elections, claiming the party would have been restricted to just 25 seats had the government not transferred Rs 10,000 each to over 60,000 beneficiaries in every constituency.

He also alleged that the NDA promised nearly Rs 40,000 crore of public funds to 1.5 crore women and pushed out a large share of it just before polling.

Addressing a press conference, Kishor said he fully accepted responsibility for his party’s failure to win a single seat in its electoral debut. “None of our candidates is going to the Assembly. People’s mandate for us is to go among the people and struggle,” he said. “You are not defeated until you quit.”

He stressed that while his party may have made mistakes, it had not “committed the crime” of divisive politics or of “buying the votes of innocent people”. Kishor also claimed that “vote chori (theft)” was a nationwide challenge and urged the national Opposition to deliberate and, if necessary, approach the Supreme Court.

Asked whether he misread Bihar, Kishor replied, “Yes, I failed to understand Bihar, unlike Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary who divided people on caste and religious lines and bought votes using money.”