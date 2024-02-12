Nitish govt set to face floor test in Bihar today

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government will face a floor test in the Bihar Assembly on Monday, 12 February. Last month, Kumar took the oath as Bihar CM for the record ninth time after dumping the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the INDIA bloc to form a new government with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Now Kumar with his newly-formed alliance will seek a trust vote in the Assembly. Ahead of the floor test, Nitish Kumar’s party Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has issued a three-line whip to all of its MLAs to be present during the proceedings. All eyes will, therefore, be on the floor test exercise that is taking place after days of what was seen as a ‘politically volatile’ situation in the state.

Ahead of the crucial number test, the Congress shifted its MLAs to Hyderabad to protect them from possible “poaching”. The Congress legislators have returned to Patna from Hyderabad. At the same time, RJD MLAs have been camping at former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s place since Saturday night. The BJP shifted its MLAs to Maha Bodhi resort in Bodh Gaya. However, BJP claimed that its legislators were sent to Bodh Gaya for some training.