NMC withdraws permission for new medical college in J&K’s Reasi over compliance failures

The MARB (Medical Assessment and Rating Board) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn the letter of permission granted to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir after a surprise inspection found large-scale non-compliance with minimum standards required to run a medical college.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the MARB said all students admitted to the institute for the 2025–26 academic year will be accommodated in other recognised medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir as supernumerary seats by the competent authority of the Union Territory administration.

The decision ensures that no student loses an MBBS seat because of the withdrawal of permission. The implementation of the relocation will be handled by the UT’s designated health and counselling authorities, who have been formally informed of the order.

Background to the decision

The institute had applied under public notices issued by the NMC on 5 December 2024 and 19 December 2024 to establish a new medical college with an intake of 50 MBBS seats for 2025–26. After processing the application, the MARB granted a letter of permission on 8 September 2025, subject to strict conditions on infrastructure, faculty strength, clinical material and compliance with regulatory norms.

However, following the grant of permission, the NMC received multiple complaints alleging serious shortcomings, including inadequate infrastructure, insufficient qualified teaching staff and resident doctors, poor clinical exposure for students and low patient footfall.

Acting under Section 28(7) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, which allows for surprise inspections without prior notice, a team of assessors conducted an evaluation of the institute on 2 January 2026. The findings formed the basis for the withdrawal order.