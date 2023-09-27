No cheer for Agra hospitality industry on World Tourism Day

Frustrated and sore with the continued neglect of Agra by the state and central governments, the World Tourism Day celebrations in the Taj City brought little cheer or hope for buoyancy, even as a new tourist season is about to begin.

Half a dozen local WhatsApp groups were full of gloomy posts as tourism industry leaders expressed deep concern over the cold apathy of the state government to promote Agra as the country’s number one destination.

Senior tourism industry leaders said, “There was nothing much to look forward to as a number of our demands that could spurt the growth in this vital sector have been rejected or cold-storaged.”