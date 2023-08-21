Smart city Agra dwarfed by encroachments

As the countdown to a new tourist season and the annual Ram Lila celebrations begins, the city administration is locked in a fierce battle against encroachments that have virtually choked Agra’s mobility arteries.

“You could probably get to the moon faster than commute between one part of the city to the other,” said green activist Devashish Bhattacharya.

The historical monuments are virtually dwarfed by encroachments from all sides, and all segments of the society, including the police have encroached upon public space, he added.

The Yamuna flood plains are heavily encroached, as new colonies have sprung up along the banks in the Dayalbagh area.