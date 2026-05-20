No Indian company in world's top 100, Congress and SP target Centre over state of economy

With India no longer featuring a single company among the world's top 100 firms, the Congress on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi government, alleging that foreign investors were losing faith in Indian markets and warning that continued economic weakness could deepen unemployment and hurt businesses across sectors.

In a post on X, the party said the absence of any Indian company from the global top 100 reflected what it described as the impact of the Centre's economic policies. The Congress alleged that major foreign investors were withdrawing money from Indian markets and claimed that confidence in the government's economic management had weakened.

Describing the development as “very bad news” for the economy, the party warned that if current trends continued, unemployment could worsen, companies could face mounting losses and job opportunities could decline further.

“Foreign investors have lost faith in the Indian stock market. Major foreign investors are pulling money out of the Indian market. Investors no longer trust the Modi government,” the Congress said in the post.

The party further alleged that economic and foreign policy failures had contributed to the situation and claimed that timely intervention by the government could have prevented the deterioration.

“India no longer has a single company in the world's top 100 companies,” it said, adding that the country's economic challenges reflected deeper policy shortcomings.

The government had not immediately responded to the allegations.