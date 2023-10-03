No interim relief to Chandrababu Naidu, SC to hear plea on Oct 9

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to pass any interim relief on a plea filed by Telugu Desam Party supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is behind the bars in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam case.

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M .Trivedi adjourned the matter to October 9.

In the meantime, the bench asked the state government to place before it compilation of all documents filed before the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, said that enquiry against Naidu could not have been conducted without getting sanction from the Governor of the state.