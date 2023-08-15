‘No king is permanent’: Mahagathbandhan targets PM Modi for his 'political speech' on Independence Day

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday targeted the Prime Minister for doing ‘politics’ during Independence Day celebration saying that ‘No king is permanent’.

“He should not have done politics on Independence Day. No king is permanent. The Prime Minister’s saying that he will again win the election again reflects his arrogance. He has also given a wrong statement on Darbhanga AIIMS. He is not giving value to anyone is actually his mistake,” Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said..

He said that the Prime Minister talks about corruption but then greets Ajit Pawar as well.