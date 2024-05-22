No lapses in handling Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse cases: K'taka minister

Karnataka home minister G. Parameshwara has asserted that there were no lapses on the part of the government in handling cases relating to the alleged sexual abuse of women by Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, and that the special investigation team (SIT) was investigating from all angles. He also rubbished opposition parties' allegations about the collapse of law and order in Karnataka and defended the state police, saying they have "done well."

"The SIT is seriously looking into this case from all angles and it is quite competent. As soon as we learned about this case, we first handed it to the CID and then formed the SIT in view of the gravity of the situation. There were no lapses on the government's part. If the intelligence has failed here in Karnataka, the Central intelligence also failed because they let him fly out of the country," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to PTI Videos, he said a court has issued an arrest warrant against Revanna, following which the state government has written to the Centre urging it to cancel his diplomatic passport.