No lapses in handling Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse cases: K'taka minister
Home minister G. Parameshwara also says state government has written to Centre to cancel Revanna's diplomatic passport
Karnataka home minister G. Parameshwara has asserted that there were no lapses on the part of the government in handling cases relating to the alleged sexual abuse of women by Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, and that the special investigation team (SIT) was investigating from all angles. He also rubbished opposition parties' allegations about the collapse of law and order in Karnataka and defended the state police, saying they have "done well."
"The SIT is seriously looking into this case from all angles and it is quite competent. As soon as we learned about this case, we first handed it to the CID and then formed the SIT in view of the gravity of the situation. There were no lapses on the government's part. If the intelligence has failed here in Karnataka, the Central intelligence also failed because they let him fly out of the country," Parameshwara said.
Speaking to PTI Videos, he said a court has issued an arrest warrant against Revanna, following which the state government has written to the Centre urging it to cancel his diplomatic passport.
"It's a very sensitive case, and you cannot force people to come and lodge a complaint against Prajwal. We are getting plenty of reports, people fleeing their homes in Hassan, a lot of women going through hardships and toil at home. Many of these women who have supposedly appeared in these videos, occupy some position in society. They are all under the scanner from their own families. It is a horrible development," he added.
The 33-year-old Revanna, the grandson of Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda and the NDA Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan, is facing charges of multiple instances of sexually abusing women. The cases came to light after several videos allegedly featuring the incidents became public.
Revanna reportedly left for Germany on 27 April, a day after Hassan went to polls, and is still at large. Interpol has also issued a blue corner notice seeking information on his whereabouts.
Stating that some video footage has been sent to the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) to ascertain its authenticity, and the police has more or less confirmed the identity of the individual seen in the videos, Parameshwara said, "The investigations are still on, so it is inappropriate for me to divulge further details as far as this case is concerned."
Asserting that there is no truth in BJP's claims about the possible collapse of the Congress government in the state after the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Parameshwara said, "They are just trying to create confusion... we have a very stable government here."
The senior leader, who has also served as the state Congress chief in the past, said his party has done exceedingly well in Karnataka, and should be getting more than 20 of its 28 Lok Sabha seats. "We have a good reputation. We have delivered the promises made in the manifesto, as far as guarantee schemes are concerned," he said.
Stating that he doesn't see a Modi wave, Parameshwara further said, "I have not visited north India, but then I do get these reports from my colleagues and media that the BJP is not in the same position as it was last time around, and the chances of the INDIA bloc forming the government are really high."
Responding to a question, he said it would be wrong to say the Congress party is making the Revanna case a political issue. "The fact of the matter is that this has come to the public domain, and you cannot deny that such a thing has happened. How is the Congress party involved in this...? Different people are using different languages and I hope and request everyone to refrain from making statements on this issue as it is very sensitive," he said.
Regarding the active probe into the bitcoin scam, Parameshwara said the officers referred to it as the "biggest financial scam" in recent times.
"Some officers have deposed before the investigators. There are certain people, in public life, who are also involved. It is too technical and crores and crores of rupees are involved so this is going to take a lot of time before a watertight case is made out of it. One person has been arrested and a lot of details are emerging," he said.