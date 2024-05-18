No objection to action against grandson if he is found guilty: Deve Gowda

JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, who turned 92 on Saturday, 18 May, broke his silence over the sexual abuse charges levelled against his grandson and MP Prajwal Revanna and said he has no objection to the action taken against him if found guilty.

However, he said the cases against his son and JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, who is facing charges of sexual harassment and kidnap of a woman, were "created", but refrained from commenting further, as the matter was subjudice.

Recently, Gowda had announced his decision not to celebrate his birthday and requested well wishers and party workers to wish him from wherever they are.

"... I don't want to comment on things that are going on in the court regarding Revanna. Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad, regarding that Kumaraswamy (Gowda's other son and state JD(S) chief) has on behalf of our family said it is the duty of the government to take action in accordance with the law of the land," Gowda said.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, the former PM said, "There are several people connected to this (sexual abuse cases), I don't want to take anyone's names. Kumaraswamy has said that those who are involved in this matter, action should be taken against all of them, and the affected women should get justice and compensation."