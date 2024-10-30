No official response from India yet to Canada's accusations against Amit Shah

On 16 October, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were “ever clearer indications” that India violated Canada’s sovereignty by targeting Sikh separatist activists in its territory. India’s actions, Trudeau added, were a “horrific mistake”

Late on Tuesday, Canada accused Union home minister Amit Shah of being behind "a campaign of violence and intimidation" targeting pro-Khalistan activists, a statement that is likely to aggravate the ongoing diplomatic spat between Ottawa and New Delhi.

There has been no official response from India so far, though Reuters reported on Wednesday that government officials had rejected the accusation.

Deputy foreign affairs minister David Morrison told members of the national security committee on Tuesday that the government considers Shah "the architect of the campaign" against Sikh separatists in Canada, including the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.

Morrison told committee members that he had confirmed Shah’s name to the Washington Post, which had earlier also reported the allegations. "The journalist called me and asked if it was that person. I confirmed it was that person," Morrison told the committee, though he did not reveal the evidence to support Canada’s allegation.

Trudeau had previously said Canada had credible evidence that agents of the Indian government were involved in the murder of Canadian Sikh activist Nijjar in British Columbia in June 2023, an allegation that launched a downward spiral in India-Canada relations.