Trudeau govt officials say they shared 'intel' against India with US media

Two senior officials in Ottawa have said they shared alleged 'intelligence' inputs on India with US media, well before the information was revealed at home. Canada's national security and intelligence advisor Nathalie Drouin and deputy minister of foreign affairs David Morrison reportedly disclosed the information to the Washington Post before the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) publicly accused India of involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and other incidents in Canada.

During a parliamentary panel session, Drouin revealed that the information sharing, coordinated with Morrison, was part of a "communications strategy" to ensure that a major American outlet received Canada's perspective on the escalating diplomatic row with India, according to local media reports.

She clarified that the information, which was non-classified, was released before Canada's Thanksgiving on 14 October. Drouin claimed the strategy was shared with the prime minister's office but did not require authorisation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Globe and Mail reported.

Drouin insisted that the leaked intelligence did not contain classified information and was aimed at sharing Canada's concerns about alleged illegal activities by Indian agents against Canadians, including threats to Canadian lives. The strategy included allegations linking Indian officials to the killing of another pro-Khalistan activist Sukhdool Singh Gill, who was shot in Winnipeg last year, after Trudeau accused Indian officials of being involved in the murder of Nijjar.