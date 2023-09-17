Noida lift crash: 83 per cent residents report stuck elevator episodes

Following the deadly elevator accident in Greater Noida on 15 September, in which eight construction workers were killed, a survey on Saturday, 16 September, revealed that 83 per cent of Noida residents who use lifts reported one or more family members stuck in a lift in the last three years, which is far worse than the national average of 58 per cent.

A month ago, an elderly lady resident of a Noida society reportedly passed away after being stuck in a lift for nearly an hour.

The 'India Lift Safety' survey conducted by LocalCircles covered 5,171 respondents living in Noida and Greater Noida, comprising 62 per cent men and 38 per cent women. The survey was conducted via the LocalCircles platform, and all participants were validated citizens who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate.

The survey report said, "Lifts do require rigorous maintenance as they are expected to function properly for the lifetime of the building, which may be five or more decades."