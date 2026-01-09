Not accurate: India rejects Lutnick's remarks on Modi calling Trump

India on Friday rejected as “inaccurate” US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick’s suggestion that a proposed trade deal with the United States stalled last year because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not phone US President Donald Trump, while highlighting that New Delhi is carefully monitoring a separate but far more consequential threat: a US Bill that could authorise tariffs of up to 500 per cent on Indian goods.

New Delhi also reaffirmed that it remains committed to sealing a “mutually beneficial” trade deal between the two “complementary economies,” noting that Modi and Trump had spoken by phone on eight occasions in 2025, spanning various aspects of bilateral ties — which undercuts the claim that a single missed opportunity scuttled an agreement.

The negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement have been overshadowed not just by diplomatic wrangling but by escalating tariff measures. Talks were already derailed after the Trump administration slapped sweeping duties on Indian exports — doubling tariffs to about 50 per cent, including an additional 25 per cent penalty tied to India’s Russian oil purchases — and now faces a new legislative push that could see duties soar to as much as 500 per cent against countries, including India, that import Russian petroleum products.

The fresh row between the two nations has emerged at a time when their relationship is widely seen to be under strain, possibly in its most difficult phase in decades, with trade tensions layered over geopolitical disagreements.