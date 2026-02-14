‘Not atmanirbhar but Trump pe nirbhar’: Sibal on India–US trade deal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday criticised the Centre over the India–US interim trade deal, saying the government’s claim of making the country “atmanirbhar” now appeared to have turned into being “Trump pe nirbhar”.

Addressing a press conference, the former Union minister alleged that the government had agreed to align India’s foreign and economic policies with the United States, claiming such a development had not occurred in the country’s history.

“We kept hearing atmanirbhar, now it seems it has become Trump pe nirbhar,” Sibal said, taking a swipe at the Narendra Modi government.

Referring to the inauguration of the new Prime Minister’s Office complex, Seva Teerth, and two central secretariat buildings — Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2 — he questioned whether the prime minister had fulfilled his “kartavya” towards the country.

“It is good to make buildings and we hear Satyameva Jayate, but ‘asatya’ has been winning in the last 11 years,” Sibal said.