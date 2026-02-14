‘Not atmanirbhar but Trump pe nirbhar’: Sibal on India–US trade deal
Rajya Sabha MP alleges alignment of foreign and economic policy with US; asks PM to explain agreement in Parliament
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday criticised the Centre over the India–US interim trade deal, saying the government’s claim of making the country “atmanirbhar” now appeared to have turned into being “Trump pe nirbhar”.
Addressing a press conference, the former Union minister alleged that the government had agreed to align India’s foreign and economic policies with the United States, claiming such a development had not occurred in the country’s history.
“We kept hearing atmanirbhar, now it seems it has become Trump pe nirbhar,” Sibal said, taking a swipe at the Narendra Modi government.
Referring to the inauguration of the new Prime Minister’s Office complex, Seva Teerth, and two central secretariat buildings — Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2 — he questioned whether the prime minister had fulfilled his “kartavya” towards the country.
“It is good to make buildings and we hear Satyameva Jayate, but ‘asatya’ has been winning in the last 11 years,” Sibal said.
Criticising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, he alleged that the party knew how to win elections but did not know how to govern. Citing US executive orders numbered 14066 and 14329, Sibal claimed Washington had indicated that punitive 25 per cent tariffs could be reimposed if India continued to buy Russian oil directly or indirectly.
Quoting remarks attributed to US President Donald Trump, Sibal said the American leadership had suggested that India had taken steps to align with the US on national security, foreign policy and economic matters.
“I want to ask this government why you agreed to this. What kartavya is the PM talking about, whose seva they want to do?” he said, urging the prime minister to make a statement on the trade deal in Parliament.
The Independent MP also criticised the reported commitment to purchase US goods and services worth USD 500 billion over the next five years, alleging it could impact India’s economic autonomy.
The government has not issued an immediate response to Sibal’s remarks.
