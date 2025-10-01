'Not equal to us': Four women booked for alleged casteist abuse at Gujarat garba event

Police in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district have filed a case against four women accused of verbally and physically assaulting a Dalit woman during a garba event in a village on the night of Friday, 26 September.

The victim, 25-year-old Rinku Vankar, filed an FIR at Virpur police station, alleging she was subjected to caste-based abuse and physical assault after attempting to participate in the traditional dance celebration alongside a friend.

According to Vankar, a final-year student at the Government Engineering College (GEC) in Gandhinagar, three women — Loma Patel, Roshni Patel and Vrushti Patel — initially reprimanded her for joining the event and began insulting her publicly.

"After an argument (with the three women), they used casteist slurs and said, ‘These people are not equal to us and cannot play garba with us’. At that time, I got them to switch off the sound system which was playing for the garba, and complained to Pravin Narsinh Thakor that we were being humiliated… But at that moment, Loma, Roshni and Meena Patel joined together and began assaulting me…,” she stated in the FIR.

Vankar further alleged that the group dragged her by the hair and forced her out of the gathering. Others present reportedly restrained her to prevent her from recording the incident on her phone. "They not only hurled casteist abuses at me, but also threatened me with dire consequences if I attempted to return to the same garba again…," she added in her complaint.