Not heat wave related deaths: UP govt panel

Investigating the alleged heat stroke deaths in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, the official committee said that the 54 deaths were not heat wave related.

"Prima facie, these do not appear to be heatwave-related deaths because nearby districts facing similar conditions are not throwing up similar death figures. The initial symptoms were of chest pain, mostly which is not the first symptom for someone affected by a heatwave," said senior government doctor A.K. Singh.

He also claimed that the deaths could be water-related.

"It will be investigated if the deaths were due to water or if there's a different reason. The climate department will also come to check water samples," he said.