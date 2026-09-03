NSA quashed, but Aakriti Chaudhary may not walk out of jail for a while

On Wednesday, 2 September, Allahabad High Court quashed the National Security Act detention of 25-year-old Delhi University graduate Aakriti Chaudhary, calling the State’s case against her a “concocted story”. But the ruling may not immediately set her free: Chaudhary, who has spent around five months in custody over the Noida workers’ protest, remains accused in 11 FIRs and has so far secured bail in only five of them. The court ordered her immediate release only if she was not required in any other case.

The court also ordered Rs 5 lakh in compensation to Chaudhary, with the amount to be recovered from the salaries of officials involved in the detention process, from the station house officer to the district magistrate.

The district magistrate in question is Medha Roopam, the 2014-batch IAS officer who became Gautam Buddh Nagar’s first woman DM in July 2025. Roopam is also the daughter of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a detail that had earlier drawn political attention during the Noida workers’ agitation.

The ruling came after a division bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev scrutinised the circumstances of Chaudhary’s arrest and the subsequent invocation of the NSA. The State had alleged that she had instigated workers to indulge in arson and stone-pelting during the 13 April violence. But the bench questioned the evidence supporting the allegation and sought material, including video evidence, showing Chaudhary inciting the mob.